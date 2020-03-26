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There is a Connection Between COVID-19 and 5G by Dr. Tom Cowan
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280 views • March 26, 2020
https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-tom-cowan-march-19-2020/
Dr. Cowan reads an incredibly profound quote to start the show
What is the source of the current coronavirus? Dr. Cowan starts at the very beginning by asking a very interesting question
Dr. Cowan explains how tests for viruses work
The book, Invisible Rainbow, shows how viruses were ushered in with each leap in the electrification of the Earth
What did Rudolph Steiner say when he was asked the reason for smallpox?
And why didn’t Florence Nightingale ever get sick after caring for so many diseased people?
Dr. Cowan reads an incredibly profound quote to start the show
What is the source of the current coronavirus? Dr. Cowan starts at the very beginning by asking a very interesting question
Dr. Cowan explains how tests for viruses work
The book, Invisible Rainbow, shows how viruses were ushered in with each leap in the electrification of the Earth
What did Rudolph Steiner say when he was asked the reason for smallpox?
And why didn’t Florence Nightingale ever get sick after caring for so many diseased people?
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