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Arizona Audit Update: INITIATE BEASTMODE!
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520 views • May 01, 2021
The much anticipated Arizona Audit has just kicked into beastmode! With 2.1 million ballots to get through from Maricopa County, and with the left and right running interference, the Cyber Ninja Team has added 26 stations to the audit! Check out our short update here on The Smiths Of Liberty!
azaudit.org
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/breaking-arizona-officials-move-midnight-increase-number-tables-veterans-memorial-coliseum-speed-forensic-audit/
https://populist.press/breaking-massive-increase-in-arizona-ballot-audit/
azaudit.org
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/breaking-arizona-officials-move-midnight-increase-number-tables-veterans-memorial-coliseum-speed-forensic-audit/
https://populist.press/breaking-massive-increase-in-arizona-ballot-audit/
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