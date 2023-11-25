Create New Account
How Covid left its mark
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 13 hours ago

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: November 25, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.pngwing.com/

Sublink 1: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-vqckn/download

Sublink 2: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-atnfz/download

Sublink 3: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-avpju

Sublink 4: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-atnfj

Sublink 5: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-itsct

Sublink 6: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-yfzwr

Sublink 7: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-atnfm/download

Sublink 1 image title: Corona, Covid-19, Swab Test, Pandemic, Disease, Coronavirus, Quick Test, Laboratory, Nurse, Patient, png free download

Sublink 2 image title: Nanobot, illustration, png free download

Sublink 3 image title: Elderly people vaccinating covid-19 coronavirus vaccine cartoon illustration, png

Sublink 4 image title: Nanobot, illustration, png

Sublink 5 image title: Tinder Online dating applications iPhone, Iphone, gadget, electronics, text png

Sublink 6 image title: Bluetooth logo, Bluetooth Low Energy Sony Ericsson Xperia pro Wireless Signal, bluetooth, blue, text, trademark png

Sublink 7 image title: Nanobot, illustration, png free download

Posted on PNGWing; Dates posted: unknown; Date of website creation: unknown; Date of website access: November 25, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triple-stranded_DNA#/media/File:TriplexDNA(1BWG).png

Image title: Triplex DNA structure. The arrows are going from the 5' end to the 3' end. (PDB: 1BWG​); The image was posted by CC BY-SA 4.0 | Self-published work; Posted on Wikimedia Commons, the free media repository; Date posted: November 10, 2018; Date and time last updated: This page was last edited on 30 June 2022, at 14:26; Date of website access: November 25, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 4:

https://wigglywisdom.com/how-to-put-out-candle-without-smoke/

Article title: 4 Effective Ways to Put Out a Candle Without Smoke; Search categories: Home » Home & Garden » 4 Effective Ways to Put Out a Candle Without Smoke; The article was compiled by Sarah; Published by Copyright © 2023 wigglywisdom.com; Date posted: unknown; Date last updated: February 9, 2022; Date of website access: November 25, 2023.


Source 5:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338

CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; Old and New Testament scriptures; IYOV/Job 18:5-6; MISHLEI/Proverbs 20:27; MISHLEI/Proverbs 24:20; YECHEZQ'EL/Ezekiel 8:17-18; LUQAS/Luke 11:33-36; and CHIZAYON/Revelation 18:23; Date of website access: November 25, 2023.


Source 6: https://youtu.be/7pMsrIuoUBs?si=beXMF9b9-qPC7D11

How Covid left its Mark - Hanukkah Rapture! December 7-16, 2023; Published by STEVE FLETCHER 222; YouTube; Date published: November 25, 2023; Date of website access: November 25, 2023.

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionoccultdonald trumpnew world ordermark of the beastend timesfreemasonrywitchcraftwarssorcerylawlessnesspharmakeiacandlebible propheciescovid-19pcr testoperation warp speedluciferasemrnaquantum dotsnanodevices1p36 deletion syndromethe son of perditioninduce triple helix formation

