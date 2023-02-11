https://gettr.com/post/p281xyi6f06

2/11/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: A showdown between Communist China and the U.S. is about to begin; Both the CCP and the U.S. politicians in collusion with it will be punished; by the grace of God, the NFSC will eliminate the CCP and create a peaceful and prosperous future together with people around the world

#economicCollapse #takeDowntheCCP #NFSC #worldPeace





2/11/2023 文贵盖特：中美决战即将开始；那些和中共勾兑的美国政客将与中共一起受到惩罚；新中国联邦承天命灭共、将与世界人民一起创造一个和平与繁荣的未来

#经济崩塌 #灭共 #新中国联邦 #世界和平



