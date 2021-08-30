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30-Day Challange : Level . III : Goal Crushing Challenges : Intro Video
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10 views • August 30, 2021
Setting goals for yourself and then working to meet or beat them will help with self-development and self-reliance. It’s also a an extremely satisfying feeling when you’re not only meeting your goals, but are surpassing them. Don’t stop yourself from becoming a great individual. Push yourself and overcome any limits.
We rolled out the 30-Day Challenge : Level . III : Goal Crushing Challenges last week, today lets talk about this new challenge and what it is about.
You can read the introduction post here : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
If you want to do the other 2 pervious challenges, you can find them both here:
Here are links to the 2, 30-Day challenges. Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
Thanks for joining us on this adventure and please let us know your thoughts in the comments.
D.Buzz, Over and Out.
We rolled out the 30-Day Challenge : Level . III : Goal Crushing Challenges last week, today lets talk about this new challenge and what it is about.
You can read the introduction post here : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
If you want to do the other 2 pervious challenges, you can find them both here:
Here are links to the 2, 30-Day challenges. Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
Thanks for joining us on this adventure and please let us know your thoughts in the comments.
D.Buzz, Over and Out.
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