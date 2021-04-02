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General Flynn to Run For President Under Roger Stone Draft Plan
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60 views • April 02, 2021
Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the plan to draft General Flynn for office in the case that President Donald Trump decides not to run. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60662c929d3909775417fe6b
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