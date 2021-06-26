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** UFO DISCLOSURE ** The Coming Great Deception - L.A. Marzulli
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96 views • June 26, 2021
L.A. Marzulli, Author/Filmaker/Lecturer
- Video: https://streaming.lamarzulli.net/programs/disclosure?categoryId=86177
- Book: https://lamarzulli.net/product/ufo-disclosure/
-- UFOs have gone main stream! There was a report on "60 Minutes" where it was stated that the US government has verified that UFOs are real.
On Fox News, Tucker Carlson has had a series of guest on discussing the validity of the phenomenon.
The Pentagon stated that we have in our possession off-world vehicles not made on the earth.
In short, UFOs are real, burgeoning and NOT going away.
Please watch the film and turn up your speakers!
SHARE THE FILM with your pastor, friends, loved ones, Rabbi, Imam or priest. Get the word out as I believe this is the Coming Great Deception and Luciferian End-game.
L. A. Marzulli
Director/Producer/Editor
** UFO Disclosure: The 70 Year Cover-up Exposed
-- They’re here.
They’ve been here for thousands of years, making their presence known in the shadows. They might be seen by a lonely motorist on a deserted road late at night or by a frightened and confused husband in the bedroom he is sharing with his wife.
But who are “they?” What do they want? Why are they here?
Perhaps most disconcerting, has the government been aware of their presence all along, and is covertly working with them towards some secret end?
But who are “they?” What do they want? Why are they here?
Perhaps most disconcerting, has the government been aware of their presence all along, and is covertly working with them towards some secret end?
In the pages of this book you’ll meet regular people, just like you, who have encountered something beyond their ability to explain. You’ll also hear from people of great faith and deep religious belief who continue to have these strange and deeply unsettling encounters.
L. A. Marzulli explores these ongoing incidents to discover the answers to these questions and reveals what seems to be a plan to finally reveal who and what “they” are, and what they have been doing.
Can you handle the truth?
Read this book… if you dare.
- Video: https://streaming.lamarzulli.net/programs/disclosure?categoryId=86177
- Book: https://lamarzulli.net/product/ufo-disclosure/
-- UFOs have gone main stream! There was a report on "60 Minutes" where it was stated that the US government has verified that UFOs are real.
On Fox News, Tucker Carlson has had a series of guest on discussing the validity of the phenomenon.
The Pentagon stated that we have in our possession off-world vehicles not made on the earth.
In short, UFOs are real, burgeoning and NOT going away.
Please watch the film and turn up your speakers!
SHARE THE FILM with your pastor, friends, loved ones, Rabbi, Imam or priest. Get the word out as I believe this is the Coming Great Deception and Luciferian End-game.
L. A. Marzulli
Director/Producer/Editor
** UFO Disclosure: The 70 Year Cover-up Exposed
-- They’re here.
They’ve been here for thousands of years, making their presence known in the shadows. They might be seen by a lonely motorist on a deserted road late at night or by a frightened and confused husband in the bedroom he is sharing with his wife.
But who are “they?” What do they want? Why are they here?
Perhaps most disconcerting, has the government been aware of their presence all along, and is covertly working with them towards some secret end?
But who are “they?” What do they want? Why are they here?
Perhaps most disconcerting, has the government been aware of their presence all along, and is covertly working with them towards some secret end?
In the pages of this book you’ll meet regular people, just like you, who have encountered something beyond their ability to explain. You’ll also hear from people of great faith and deep religious belief who continue to have these strange and deeply unsettling encounters.
L. A. Marzulli explores these ongoing incidents to discover the answers to these questions and reveals what seems to be a plan to finally reveal who and what “they” are, and what they have been doing.
Can you handle the truth?
Read this book… if you dare.
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