🚨 The IOF is Currently Conducting a widescale Invasion of #Tulkarem, Nur Shams Camp, Northern Westbank

🚨 The IOF is currently conducting a widescale invasion of #Tulkarem. Nur Shams camp is located in the northern part of the West Bank and is roughly three kilometres east of Tulkarm City.
Occupation forces have besieged Nur Shams Camp after invading it with dozens of vehicles and bulldozers.
The forces have also invaded the vicinity of Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in the city.
