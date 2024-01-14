The Son of Man-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 10 2024

As The Son of Man Is How Jesus Relates to Mankind and to His Church and (in Weakness) to His Death on the Cross; But That He Is Also Fully God (Not Simply A Son of Man) Is an Essential Element of the Mystery of the Godhead and Qualifies Him to Judge. And the Holy Ghost by Whose Power Jesus Worked All the Miracles He Performed Quickens Us Who Are Born Again, So That We Cannot Die Until He Departs Our Body and Carries Our Soul With Him.



