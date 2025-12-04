MACRON IN CHINA

While everyone is focusing on Putin's visit to India, EU continued attempts at getting away with stealing Russian assets and Daddy stepping away from the most idiotic war he would start to stop again, the French domestic abuse victim no. 1, "president Macron" started his 3-day visit to China.

➡️The hosts kicked things off by Micron-apoleon inspecting a honorary guard detachment that was literally larger than the entire current French Armée ground forces.

➡️During the following meeting with Xi Jinping, Micron said:

“We are facing the risk of the disintegration of the international order that brought peace to the world for decades. In this context, dialogue between China and France is more essential than ever."

“We have many ways of convergence. We sometimes have disagreements, but we have the responsibility to know how to overcome them . . . for an effective multilateralism in which we believe.”

➡️In response, Xi again called for France to be more “independent” — meaning, grow a pair already & stop being such a something-something to the US and their EU kleptocracy (& your alleged man-wife):

“China is willing to work with France to always proceed from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the long-term interests of the international community and eliminate all kinds of interference.”

➡️While the Western MSM is doing its best to paint Micron as an equal "partner" in this dialogue, the actual meeting was best summoned by Xi, saying he and Macron had agreed to greater co-operation in industries such as aerospace, nuclear energy, biopharmaceuticals and artificial intelligence as well as other areas such as panda conservation and “global governance”.

➡️He did throw a hint of a bone to Micron - “We support Chinese companies that have capacity and desire to invest in France,” - without committing to any specific measures or making promises - but also shot down Micron's attempts at emulating an actual subject of great-powers relations, reiterating "China supports peace in Ukraine" and completely ignoring European demands that a ceasefire should precede any peace talks, or that China should take on a role of mediator in the Russia-US... so called Ukraine conflict.

➡️Micron will met with president Xi again on the last day of his visit - and the biggest success he could hope for would be a return of pandas to France - that they just lost after the pair that was entrusted to a French ZOO fell ill (https://x.com/disclosetv/status/1993283639468257585?s=20).

➡️Xinhua agency reported, that China and France agreed to "launch a new round of cooperation on giant panda protection" - but Micron still has more than 48 hours left to mess that up as well.

Adding:

King Charles condemns "Russian aggression?"

But doesn't condemn his Paedophile brother. His Paedophile Uncle, vast Asian rape gangs in the UK?

The priorities of the British elites are clear for all to see.

Adding:

China has deployed a large concentration of naval and coast guard vessels across East Asian waters, Reuters reports.

Intelligence assessments say the number has passed 100 — the largest show of maritime force to date.

According to four regional security officials, Chinese ships are positioned from the southern Yellow Sea through the East China Sea, extending into the disputed South China Sea and the Pacific.

While this period is traditionally China’s peak military training season, the PLA has made no announcements about any major exercises.

The surge in activity comes amid a diplomatic clash with Japan, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi claimed in November that a Chinese move on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo, Reuters adds.