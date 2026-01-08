BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#610: The Trump Doctrine (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
21 views • 24 hours ago

A full two centuries after the original Monroe Doctrine, Donald Trump has conceptualized a new version of the 1823 doctrine for the modern era. In stark contrast to Globalism, the Trump Doctrine would put an end to America’s involvement in global free trade and instead would prioritize the Western Hemisphere.


Unfortunately for Central and South America, they just became the new target of American interest, which explains the recent provocation with Venezuela. As the American Empire consolidates in the Western Hemisphere, the acquisition of natural resources will begin, as the corporations descend into newly opened and deregulated markets through commercial diplomacy.


Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms


The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/


C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO


Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO


Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/


Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO


The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471


Nesa’s Hemp: www.NesasHemp.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO


Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com


Keywords
trumpvenezuelaisraelworld war 3oilmonroe doctrinecharlie robinsonwestern hemisphere
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Willow Tohi
A strategic fairway: CCP-linked businessman owns land bordering U.S. nuclear command

A strategic fairway: CCP-linked businessman owns land bordering U.S. nuclear command

Willow Tohi
Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Laura Harris
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy