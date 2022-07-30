(world orders review)================

UK GOV DATA Shows the FULLY 'VACCINATED' Accounted

for 94% of (so called) 'COV-ID 19' DEATHS in May

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jf38aSILGwOi/ [SHARE]

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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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UK Government confirms the Fully Vaccinated accounted for 94% of COVID-19 Deaths in May.

By The Exposé on July 27, 2022





The most recent data made available by the UK Government on deaths by vaccination status confirms the vaccinated population in England accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 deaths throughout the month of May 2022, and 90% of those deaths were among the triple vaccinated population.





https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland/deathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31may2022/referencetable06072022accessible.xlsx





According to the ONS there were 1,364 Covid-19 deaths throughout the month of May, and the vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 1,282 of those deaths.





But what’s even more shocking is that the triple vaccinated population accounted for 1,155 of those deaths, with just 82 deaths recorded among the unvaccinated population.





To put those figures into perspective, despite what the UK Government and mainstream media would have you believe, the official UK Government data actually shows that there are 18.9million people in England who still remain unvaccinated, and nearly 50% of the population of England have refused the third jab.





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