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UK GOV DATA SHOWS THE FULLY 'VACCINATED' ACCOUNTED FOR 94% OF (SO CALLED) 'COV-ID 19' DEATHS IN MAY
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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(world orders review)================

UK GOV DATA Shows the FULLY 'VACCINATED' Accounted

for 94% of (so called) 'COV-ID 19' DEATHS in May

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jf38aSILGwOi/ [SHARE]

================

(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

UK Government confirms the Fully Vaccinated accounted for 94% of COVID-19 Deaths in May.

By The Exposé on July 27, 2022


The most recent data made available by the UK Government on deaths by vaccination status confirms the vaccinated population in England accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 deaths throughout the month of May 2022, and 90% of those deaths were among the triple vaccinated population.


https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland/deathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31may2022/referencetable06072022accessible.xlsx


According to the ONS there were 1,364 Covid-19 deaths throughout the month of May, and the vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 1,282 of those deaths.


But what’s even more shocking is that the triple vaccinated population accounted for 1,155 of those deaths, with just 82 deaths recorded among the unvaccinated population.


To put those figures into perspective, despite what the UK Government and mainstream media would have you believe, the official UK Government data actually shows that there are 18.9million people in England who still remain unvaccinated, and nearly 50% of the population of England have refused the third jab.


👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


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tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



Keywords
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