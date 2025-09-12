The Gospel According to Matthew - Jesus Heals a Paralytic - NLT Audio (06:12)

Matthew 9:1-8 NLT - Audio (06:12)

Expository Reading

----------------------------------

Matthew 9:1-8 NLT

Jesus climbed into a boat and went back across the lake to his own town. [2] Some people brought to him a paralyzed man on a mat. Seeing their faith, Jesus said to the paralyzed man, "Be encouraged, my child! Your sins are forgiven." [3] But some of the teachers of religious law said to themselves, "That's blasphemy! Does he think he's God?" [4] Jesus knew what they were thinking, so he asked them, "Why do you have such evil thoughts in your hearts? [5] Is it easier to say 'Your sins are forgiven,' or 'Stand up and walk'? [6] So I will prove to you that the Son of Man has the authority on earth to forgive sins." Then Jesus turned to the paralyzed man and said, "Stand up, pick up your mat, and go home!" [7] And the man jumped up and went home! [8] Fear swept through the crowd as they saw this happen. And they praised God for giving humans such authority.

------------

NLT Life Application Study Bible, Third Edition copyright © 2019 by Tyndale House Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.





Copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale Charitable Trust. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers

-------------------------------------------

Lumo Project Films -

https://lumoproject.com

---------------------

Life Bible app.-

https://tbibles.com/app