Get your kids out of school if you don't want them JABBED - Kindred Spirits

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This particular video is for all animal and music lovers everywhere.
A new series of information videos will continue tomorrow.
Today is more along the lines for a friendly get together of kindred spirits.
SHARE THE CURE for BEING AROUND the VACCINATED
SOURCE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
MUSIC:
You're In My Heart - Rod Stewart
Mirrored - wil paranormal