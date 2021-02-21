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TEXAS WAS A PLANNED ATTACK
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281 views • February 21, 2021
This explains how the 2021 storm in Texas wasn't exactly a natural occurring event, and possibly explains how there can be snow that doesn't melt under flame? You decide.
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