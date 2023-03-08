Senator Rand Paul: Nobody Should Listen to a Word John Kerry Has to Say

"This is a man who knows nothing about fiscal responsibility, and no one should be listening to a word he has to say. Even on the climate alarmism, they've been wrong on so much.
They've been telling us for years that the Arctic or polar cap was melting and going away. They've been wrong in every prediction. One of their prominent spokesmen said the polar ice cap would be gone by 2016. Well, it's still there."
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1633302909768155139?s=20
