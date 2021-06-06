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IS THIS THE LAST TRUMPET??? STRANGE NOISE FROM THE SKY! COULD THIS BE THE RAPTURE?
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183 views • June 06, 2021
SO MANY SIGNS: The Moon turned to blood and the Sun due to go dark on the 10th of June [ Annular Solar Eclipse ] now the last trumpet. Is this the last sign before the chosen are taken?
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