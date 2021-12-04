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The Stew Peters Show 12. 03. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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131 views • December 04, 2021
Patent PROOF: Graphene in Shots For Wireless Nanocensors - The Church is Under Attack and MORE!

Australian Pilot Graham Hood Joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the Australian uprising against Globalist Covid Tyranny and the elites plan to steal the land of Australia's aboriginal people. Hood recently went viral after resigning from his job as an airline pilot publicly in a historical letter. Graham Hood Joins the Stew Peters Show to encourage other Australians to take a stand against Covid Tyranny. It's now or never!

Dr. Ariyana Love returns to the Stew Peters Show to expose her findings in the Moderna Vaccine patents, confirming the La Quinta graphine oxide study and the Globalist's plan to install nano-censors in every human body that they can.

Owner of GunsAmerica.com Paul Helinski sounds the alarm on the possibility of a nuclear meltdown due to a shortage in nuclear power plant workers due to vaccine mandates. Discussion on how YOU can protect yourself from nuclear radiation if the nuclear power plants become disabled. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, but be prepared!

Is a conspiracy to compromise brewing at the Supreme Court? This week the highest court of the land began oral arguments to weigh ending the cruel and evil murder of millions of unborn babies. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the aftermath of the historic deliberations.

Pastor Mike Filip of Canada joins the Stew Peters Show to sound the alarm on the persecution of Christians in Canada and in the world. As the Luciferian Regime closes in on Christians through Church burnings, vaccine mandates, and tyranny, some faith leaders are standing up and standing strong against the demonic forces at work in the world.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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