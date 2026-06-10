BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DOMINION Vote Machines Are Rigged #UNRIG
MJTank
MJTank
26 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
22 views • Yesterday

DOMINION Vote Machines Are Rigged #UNRIG. The name alone should say all you need to know. Maybe they should just change the name to DOMINATION to throw off the NPC's. They're rigged, they've been rigged, I knew they were rigged the first time I used one in 2004 and the last time I voted the ballot was simply fed into a fancy shredder. Completely rigged, start to finish, top to bottom.

Here you can see proof they have WiFi. In addition, in Virginia, Abigail simply plugged in thumbdrives with 20,000 votes on each one until she won her first election as Senator. Her admitted former employer, CIA, definitely had nothing to do with that. #UNRIG elections! Is a nearly unanimous write-in candidate the ONLY way to FORCE an authentic hand-count of ballots and obsolete 2-party tyranny? #UNRIG

www.tankersleyvausa.com

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108


Keywords
electionvotetyrannyvotingriggeddominionunrigelection 2026interregnum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Iran’s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Zoey Sky
U.S. shifts strategy on Iran, signaling willingness to pursue nuclear deal without Israeli approval

U.S. shifts strategy on Iran, signaling willingness to pursue nuclear deal without Israeli approval

Willow Tohi
House Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill, Funding ICE and CBP Through 2029

House Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill, Funding ICE and CBP Through 2029

Garrison Vance
Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Garrison Vance
U.S. War Secretary warns Europe faces migration &#8216;invasion&#8217; as EU prepares major policy overhaul

U.S. War Secretary warns Europe faces migration ‘invasion’ as EU prepares major policy overhaul

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy