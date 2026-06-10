DOMINION Vote Machines Are Rigged #UNRIG. The name alone should say all you need to know. Maybe they should just change the name to DOMINATION to throw off the NPC's. They're rigged, they've been rigged, I knew they were rigged the first time I used one in 2004 and the last time I voted the ballot was simply fed into a fancy shredder. Completely rigged, start to finish, top to bottom.

Here you can see proof they have WiFi. In addition, in Virginia, Abigail simply plugged in thumbdrives with 20,000 votes on each one until she won her first election as Senator. Her admitted former employer, CIA, definitely had nothing to do with that. #UNRIG elections! Is a nearly unanimous write-in candidate the ONLY way to FORCE an authentic hand-count of ballots and obsolete 2-party tyranny? #UNRIG

www.tankersleyvausa.com

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108



