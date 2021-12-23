Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"There is a need in my heart, and I presume there's a need in the heart of everyone sitting behind me to know precisely what you think and feel, so if you're willing, I'd like to know who might be brave enough to raise their hand and say: 'I care about this event and what people are saying'. Can anyone be brave enough to raise your hand?"



"Are you willing to do something about it?"



"We have the power to remove you. That would be a willing choice by so many right now, and I don't get the fact that you don't connect the dots between what we're willing to do to defend the rights of our community and your assumed role as servants of this community. How could that be so far removed from you?"



"We were founded in the late seventeen hundreds as a free nation, a nation that was ruled by We the People. We the People gave the leaders of this nation the privilege of representing us, of leading us, of making decisions for the betterment of We the People. That's a constitutional reality, folks. And if you are not willing to live up to that Constitutional reality, why are you here?



"Why are you here? There's got to be another reason, and some of us believe we know that reason: It's a role to lead this nation in the wrong direction. We won't let that happen."