© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Have the Power to Remove You
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"There is a need in my heart, and I presume there's a need in the heart of everyone sitting behind me to know precisely what you think and feel, so if you're willing, I'd like to know who might be brave enough to raise their hand and say: 'I care about this event and what people are saying'. Can anyone be brave enough to raise your hand?"
"Are you willing to do something about it?"
"We have the power to remove you. That would be a willing choice by so many right now, and I don't get the fact that you don't connect the dots between what we're willing to do to defend the rights of our community and your assumed role as servants of this community. How could that be so far removed from you?"
"We were founded in the late seventeen hundreds as a free nation, a nation that was ruled by We the People. We the People gave the leaders of this nation the privilege of representing us, of leading us, of making decisions for the betterment of We the People. That's a constitutional reality, folks. And if you are not willing to live up to that Constitutional reality, why are you here?
"Why are you here? There's got to be another reason, and some of us believe we know that reason: It's a role to lead this nation in the wrong direction. We won't let that happen."
"There is a need in my heart, and I presume there's a need in the heart of everyone sitting behind me to know precisely what you think and feel, so if you're willing, I'd like to know who might be brave enough to raise their hand and say: 'I care about this event and what people are saying'. Can anyone be brave enough to raise your hand?"
"Are you willing to do something about it?"
"We have the power to remove you. That would be a willing choice by so many right now, and I don't get the fact that you don't connect the dots between what we're willing to do to defend the rights of our community and your assumed role as servants of this community. How could that be so far removed from you?"
"We were founded in the late seventeen hundreds as a free nation, a nation that was ruled by We the People. We the People gave the leaders of this nation the privilege of representing us, of leading us, of making decisions for the betterment of We the People. That's a constitutional reality, folks. And if you are not willing to live up to that Constitutional reality, why are you here?
"Why are you here? There's got to be another reason, and some of us believe we know that reason: It's a role to lead this nation in the wrong direction. We won't let that happen."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.