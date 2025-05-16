The meeting between Russia & Ukraine started in Istanbul

The meeting between Russia and Ukraine started in Istanbul. (It didn't last long, around 2 hours)

The delegations are listening to the welcome speech from the Turkish side.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul concluded after less than two hours, according to media reports citing sources.

Adding: Fun fact: the guy to the right of Ukrainian Defence Minister Umerov is Deputy Head of the SBU Poklad, who personally killed Ukrainian negotiator Kireev in March 2022. Now he took Kireev's place in the delegation.

Adding: The delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine communicated in Russian in Istanbul, a TASS source reported.

Reuters: Russia's Demands at Istanbul Talks Deemed Unrealistic and Escalatory

Russia has put forward a series of demands during negotiations in Istanbul that Ukrainian diplomats say are "unrealistic" and go far beyond any previous terms discussed, according to a Reuters report citing a Ukrainian diplomatic source.

Among the key conditions reportedly presented by the Russian delegation is a demand for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from territory currently under their control as a precondition for any ceasefire agreement. The proposal also includes several other “non-standard” clauses, though specifics were not disclosed.

Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Hold, Not Terminated – Ukrainian Media

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have taken a pause in their talks held in Istanbul, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko says that Russia rejected a proposed 30-day ceasefire, while also noting that the negotiations were conducted in Russian.

Ukrainian media claim that the Russian delegation demanded a full Ukrainian withdrawal from four regions. When the Ukrainian side refused, the Russians reportedly stood up and warned that next time, the demand would include five regions.

The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have concluded, with both delegations departing. Press statements are being prepared, according to a source cited by TASS.