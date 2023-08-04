Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Εκπαιδεύονται και πληρώνονται να λένε πάντα ψέματα στους πολίτες..
channel image
askitis
357 Subscribers
19 views
Published Friday

Η απάτη της κλιματικής αλλαγής, και όχι μόνο, μέσω των ΜΜΕ, απλά και κατανοητά.

Πώς θα λειτουργήσει η κλιματική δικτατορία (αν κερδίσουν)
https://nioland.substack.com/p/4f8
Keywords
reg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket