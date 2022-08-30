Investing in Cannabis with Matt Hawkins of Entourage Effect Capital

Matt Hawkins is Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO of Harborside. He is also the Founder and Managing Principal of Entourage Effect Capital (EEC), formerly known as Cresco Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused specifically on investing in the legalized cannabis industry.

Since 2014, the firm has invested out of two co-investment vehicles and special purpose entities with over $160MM in AUM, and is currently raising its third fund.

The term ‘entourage effect’ means that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. In other words, EEC orchestrates success by actively leveraging their unique set of capabilities.

Summary:

What was your investment objective or strategy?

Investing in MJ Freeway / BDS Analytics

learning experience(s)

Due Diligence- Mark Cuban’s voyager crypto ponzi

Why is debt issuance at its highest in history?

Only game in town- FOMO?

Public companies pot stocks

Pessimistic analysts

Which Cannabis Subsectors Are You Seeing Still Attracting Equity Capital?

West Coast vs East Coast markets

Hexco & Tilray M&A

Investments to avoid

Advice for companies raising capital

Cannabis investor pitch decks

Consolidation and M&A

Episode 1013 The #TalkingHedge interviews Matt Hawkins Founder/Managing Partner at Entourage Effect Capital...

https://youtu.be/0qyt6EeR_Kg



