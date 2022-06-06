5 Pentecost June 2022 Fountain of Youth Restore To Natural Mind

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I personally knew a famous pianist.
Played for the finest Orchestras. He died doing the heights of the AIDS attack. in his 30's. When you serve Satan he can use you. If it serves him for you to suffer a horrific death, so be it. The devil uses people until he is done with them If your death serves him he will use you death. The recent events of the world proves this out. If something is not lead by the Holy Spirit of God then it is in the devils kingdom.
Music done for God is when a person has literally been saved, healed and delivered completely. Filled with the Holy Spirit.
Every thought and Word is out of gratitude towards God who brought them out of Satan's kingdom of darkness into his marvelous gentle love and light.
Men obey God with the Holy Spirit's love and power. Every Word out of that person is the very word of God. William Penn's writing to his son is a perfect example of this. When I read Will Penn the thought that went through my mind with the Holy Spirit was "God loves me".
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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
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