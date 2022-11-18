Create New Account
Covid19 is Synthetic Venoms. Research Data. Dr. Bryan Ardis, www.TheDrArdisShow.com
BigPharma has been making synthetic Snake Venom for over 40 years. Covid is Weaponized Venom.  https://venomtech.co.uk/

More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCovenom.html

Covid & Vaccine Early At-Home Treatment Options www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCovid19Options.html

FULL SHOW: AustraliaOne Party - AustraliaOne Update. Interview with Dr Bryan Ardis and Riccardo Bosi

https://rumble.com/v1scqsw-australiaone-party-australiaone-update.-interview-with-dr-bryan-ardis-and-r.html

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA STUDY

Univ of Arizona Research, Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality. Researchers have identified what may be the key molecular mechanism responsible for COVID-19 mortality - an enzyme related to neurotoxins found in rattlesnake venom:

https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality

Univ of Arizona: "Researchers have identified what may be the key molecular mechanism responsible for COVID-19 mortality - an enzyme related to neurotoxins found in rattlesnake venom...The protein shares a high sequence homology to the active enzyme in rattlesnake venom and, like venom coursing through the body, it has the capacity to bind to receptors at neuromuscular junctions and potentially disable the function of these muscles..."

ITALY STUDY

Italy Covid Venom Study: Toxin-like peptides in plasma, urine and faecal samples from  COVID-19 patients. Brogna C, Cristoni S, Petrillo M et al.

https://f1000research.com/articles/10-550

"The presence of (oligo-)peptides characterised as toxic components of animal venoms was observed in plasma and urine samples from SARS-CoV-2 infected patients and never in plasma, urine and faecal samples from control individuals....The presence of (oligo-)peptides almost identical to toxic components of venoms from animals has been observed. Data and results reported here suggest an association between COVID-19 disease and the release in the body of these, and raise a series of questions...An overview of 36 proteins covered by the toxin-like peptides found is reported in Table 1; details of -log(e) and false discovery rates are reported in Table 2...."


vaccineneurotoxinvenomcovidsnake venombryan ardis

