Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRUCKING BOYCOTT OF NY CITY FOR TRUMP
channel image
No Rona for me
32 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Ask yourself one question! What will this really accomplish? Will it make your life any better than what it is now or in the immediate future? Will the cost of living be made better because of it? The answer to all this is NO. Then why would truckers do it and why would people support it, promote it, and spread propaganda about it? Let me show you something.

Keywords
biblegodtruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket