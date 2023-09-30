The Russian ‘Moskva’ Battalion - Successfully Ambushed Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region

RT Exclusive: Russian ‘Football Fans’ Ambush Ukrainian Forces In Zaporozhye
▪️The ‘Moskva’ battalion, famously full of Russian football fans, who managed to put aside their sports arguments for a common cause, successfully ambushed Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.
▪️According to some of the ‘Moskva’ fighters, Ukrainian soldiers often attack Russian positions in smaller numbers of 10-30, without any combat vehicles. ⚔️
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.