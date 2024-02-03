It's WORSE than you can imagine in Ukraine and they're hiding it | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Russian officials are hopeful that Russophobia will eventually decline]. That seems optimistic given the NATO countries that are ramping up fear of war with Russia and a military draft. The U.S., the U.K., Sweden, Australia are all screaming about a draft to go to war with Russia based on...lies about the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine is saying they've rooted out that little corruption problem they've had for nigh on a decade.





