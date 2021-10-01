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29-Year Old British Model Destroyed by Pfizer mRNA Injection
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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176 views • October 01, 2021
Ms. Felicity Jackson received her first Pfizer mRNA injection sometime in June, according to her Instagram page. She felt general malaise that entire week. Ms. Jackson suffered a “seizure-type fit” that week as well. She called 111 (the British 911) the morning after the seizure. Incredibly, medical personnel told her that the seizure was “nothing to worry about.” Her regular doctor also dismissed the malaise and seizure, telling Ms. Jackson that her reaction to the first mRNA injection doesn’t qualify her for an exemption from the second injection. Despite the malaise and seizure, Ms. Jackson chose to receive a second Pfizer mRNA injection on August 24. Life-altering adverse effects followed. She was temporarily paralyzed from the neck down. But later that day, she started suffering violent, painful, uncontrollable convulsions and tremors. She also suffered from brain fog, chest pains, blurred vision, debilitating sensitivity to light, confusion and full-body pain.
Ms. Jackson went to hospitals three times that week, but received no answers or even mitigating treatments. Doctors referred her to an epilepsy specialists on September 9, but she does not have epilepsy. She also never had seizures before the mRNA injections.

thecovidblog.com/2021/10/01/felicity-jackson-29-year-old-british-model-suffering-continual-convulsions-seizures-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/
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