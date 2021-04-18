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Fragmento de Conferencia de Jim Caviezel Subtitulada al Español
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90 views • April 18, 2021
(Share this video with your friends that only speak Spanish)
Este es un video muy importante. Es un fragmento de la conferencia que dio el 16 de abril Jim Caviezel para presentar su más reciente película, "Sonido de Libertad", en la que personifica a Tim Ballard, fundador y CEO de Operation Underground Railroad dedicada al rescate de niños robados para ser traficados en todo el mundo.
Muy importante ver este video.
Este es un video muy importante. Es un fragmento de la conferencia que dio el 16 de abril Jim Caviezel para presentar su más reciente película, "Sonido de Libertad", en la que personifica a Tim Ballard, fundador y CEO de Operation Underground Railroad dedicada al rescate de niños robados para ser traficados en todo el mundo.
Muy importante ver este video.
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