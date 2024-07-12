Yah's Misfits 12-7-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this study, we discuss Genesis 22-25. We talk abut Sarah's death, Abraham & Keturah, Isaac & Rebekah, and Jacob & Esau. The second part of the talk, we discuss a major end-time prophecy of Esau and Jacob's trouble. Finally, we mention a major end-time prophecy from 2Esdras 10 about a possible year for the second coming of Messiah! Wow, please view this!