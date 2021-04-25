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Global Food Reduction Begins with the 2021 Hurricne Forecast
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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171 views • April 25, 2021
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2021 Hurricane forecast is based on continuing La Nina conditions in the Pacific, but there are huge irregularities in high and low pressure systems through the oceans. Add in the fact that agriculture is being hit with wave after wave of out of season cold waves, this has all the fingerprints to atmospheric disturbances beginning as we have seen in the outer planets over the last 18 months.

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