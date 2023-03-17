Create New Account
NSA's Illegal Internet Spying
jonastheprophet
Published 17 hours ago |

NSA's Illegal Internet SpyingThe government’s internet spying program that violates Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights was started for “national security” reasons. But now the FBI uses it routinely for all sorts of unrelated investigations that have nothing to do with national security.

Presentation: August 28, 2017

spyinginternetnsaprismsurveillanceillegal

