THE EMPEROR HAS NO CORONA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BRILLIANT video compilation of doctors and activists presenting evidence that there has NEVER been proper isolation of the (mythical) SARS-CoV-2 virus that forms the basis for the entire tyrannical imposition of the PLANdemic upon mankind.
From: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OCUElRebFJgW/