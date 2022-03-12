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'Letter to Dr. Andrew Hill from Dr. Tess Lawrie about Ivermectin
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0 view • March 12, 2022
This important video was blocked on Twitter, labeled "misleading." Obviously it's worth watching then. The use of Ivermectin was blocked in the US, primarily by the efforts of Dr. Andrew Hill. Dr. Tess Lawrie calls him out about it, shining light on the 15,000 people/day who were needlessly dying.
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