Krystal & Saagar On The Media Gaslighting Over Ukraine
"We Are Talking About A Nuclear-Armed Superpower That We Are Engaged In A Proxy War With, And You Are Not Allowed To Say How Does This End? What Do We Do For A Negotiated Settlement?"
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1622080412368670720
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.