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Krystal & Saagar On The Media Gaslighting Over Ukraine
"We Are Talking About A Nuclear-Armed Superpower That We Are Engaged In A Proxy War With, And You Are Not Allowed To Say How Does This End? What Do We Do For A Negotiated Settlement?"
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1622080412368670720