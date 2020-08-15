© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shadow Gate: What They Don't Want You To See
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
235 views • August 15, 2020
See things for the way they really are. Millie Weaver was Indicted by a Grand Jury in connection with this film. They manufactured a story in order to shut this down. This film is jammed packed and lays everything out, breaks down the fog of propaganda. The citizens of America have been duped.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.