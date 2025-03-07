BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Administration and Free Speech: Concerns and Considerations
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 month ago

Hey folks, Brett and Norm here, jumping into another week with Common Sense Ohio! Shoutout to Harper and Company CPAs Plus for keeping us financially savvy. Honestly, nothing like walking out of a meeting with those guys feeling like you’ve got your business game plan down for the quarter!


Free speech on college campuses. Norm raises the flags on this shift from creating ‘safe zones’ to muzzling people’s opinions. We get it, not every opinion is peachy, but bottling up resentment isn’t the way to go. Let’s keep conversations flowing, even when they’re tough to swallow.


Oh, and let’s not forget Trump’s latest speech. A mix of comedy club vibe with some heartfelt stories thrown in. Seriously, no matter your politics, those stories of young heroes in the gallery tug at your heartstrings and remind you we're all rooting for the same team in the end.


Back on Ohio turf, there's chatter on whether school board candidates should flash their political colors on the ballot. Yeah, it’s already happening on the sly, but do we really need to make everything a political tug-of-war? Just some food for thought.


Wrapping up on a high note, cheers to Ohio throwing a cool $200 million at Career and Technical Education! Let’s get more kids pumped about skilled labor jobs. Welders, machinists, electricians—these gigs are not just vital but bring in the bucks. It’s high time we show them some love.


Common Sense Moments


00:00 Free Speech vs. Campus Censorship


06:36 "Hamas Attack Sparks Campus Protests"


10:15 Concerns Over Campus Free Speech


17:39 Trump's Speech: Comedy Meets Drama


25:40 Moderate Democrats on Wasteful Spending


27:19 Senate's Transgender Sports Vote Debate


34:37 Clinton-Gingrich Budget Lessons


38:37 Ontario-US Trade and Tariff Tensions


42:51 Ford's Cross-Border Tariff Issues


49:07 Capitol Display: Only US Flags


54:17 Partisan Influence in Local Politics


57:36 Judicial Seat Deals in Politics


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
free speechcensorshiptariffsbudgetcollege campusesdoge
