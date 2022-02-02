BREAKING! INTERNAT'L TRIBUNALS START NEXT WEEK! GATES, FAUCI & OTHERS FACING DEATH PENALTY

Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137, was a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that established the principle of judicial review in the United States, meaning that American courts have the power to strike down laws and statutes that they find to violate the Constitution of the United States.

Patriots, get ready for the LATEST BOMBSHELL UPDATE with Dr. Reiner Fullmich! This is a 3-PART COMPILATION, in which Dr. Reiner Fullmich confirmed that an INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL will be starting as early as next week. He goes on to say that SEVERAL LEGAL ACTIONS are also taking place in South Africa, India, Poland, and Canada. Bill Gates faces the death penalty in India, but you will NOT hear a word in the complicit mainstream media about that, let alone the fact that Anthony Fauci, Dr. Tedros, General Director of WHO and Mr. Christian Drosten (the lying idiot who pushed the useless PCR test to no end) ARE ALSO FACING THE DEATH PENALTY! This video also includes an interview of tremendous hope enhanced by a SPIRITUAL FORCE that will turn a seemingly IRREVERSIBLE and DEMONIC PLAN to DUST!



This interview BLOWS UP the fake news narratives and DROPS A MOAB on the EVIL DOERS of this DYSTOPIAN & NIGHTMARISH FARCE and was IMMEDIATELY CENSORED & REMOVED by YouTube and Facebook (also complicit in CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY)! Dr. Fuellmich of the German Corona Investigative Committee, explains in FANTASTIC & VIVID detail what the Committee’s first lawsuit will accomplish. He says many people are calling it Nuremberg 2.0!



In this MIND-BLOWING interview, Dr. Fuellmich also talks about spirituality, which he believes will play an important role in humanity’s evolving and winning this case; in not giving up and in a future new society which Reiner believes will be based on local or regional societies, with local supplies, and regional trade. Dr. Fuellfeels that about 30% of the population are awake and can no longer be fooled, while another 40% are in the process of waking up – demonstrating throughout Europe, what has so far been mostly hidden by the mainstream media, and CAN NO LONGER BE SILENCED!