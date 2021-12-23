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FULL SHOW: US Army Announces One Vaccine To Rule Them All With Trackable Microchip Implant
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80 views • December 23, 2021
A heavy transmission of important news is developing on multiple fronts. You have mainstream news pushing a story on a CIA advisor warning of Civil War in America. Owen Shroyer breaks it down and responds to it. You have a top scientist involved with the communist chinese charged and arrested who was working with biological technology. Mike Adams joins to discuss this. More news is breaking on the vaccines as well, as the MSM is pushing the narrative that hospitals are overwhelmed again. Owen takes callers from hospital workers on this topic. The crime spree in Democrat run cities is worse than ever as robberies at gunpoint happening almost everyday, with video evidence.
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