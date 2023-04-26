This Drone Feature Can Stop Crimes Faster

"Is this the new, faster way to stopping crime before it gets worse? 🆘
In this video, Drisit & QLess co-founder and CEO, Alex Bäcker discusses how Drisit drones can effectively contribute to stopping a crime in progress!
According to Alex, Drisit drones equipped with alert buttons won't just be able to capture and record footage that can be used as evidence...
Drisit drones can now help anyone in an emergency situation, as its real-time monitoring and alarm feature would allow the drone to the send IMMEDIATE response. 👏
To learn more about drisit and its inventive approach to drone technology, visit https://drisit.com/!
