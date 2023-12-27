Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 26, 2023
Published 16 hours ago

Episode 2180 - Did ketamine kill Matthew Perry? Is ketamine safe to use? Was Deagels report a hoax? More sickness and disease for the vaccinated. Are humans devolving? More evidence of the plandemic. Huge migrant caravan on the way. Question: Who’s feeding them for a 2000 mile walk? Be careful to protect your children. Is vaping ok? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

