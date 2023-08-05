Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Footage of the 'Hit' from a Ukrainian Maritime Drone that Attacked the Tanker "Sig"- As a result, the Ship Remained Afloat
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

Footage from a Ukrainian maritime drone that attacked the tanker Sig. As a result, the ship remained afloat.

In addition, and most importantly, an oil spill was avoided, because it was the ecological disaster in the Black Sea that was one of the goals of the Kyiv terrorists who ordered the attack on a civilian vessel carrying fuel.

The second goal is to create a threat to commercial shipping in the Black Sea. And the third is to provoke Russia to the most severe response in order to obtain the desired "picture". So in any case, new attacks, and with the full sanction of the West, are inevitable.

@voenkorKotenok

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket