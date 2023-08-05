Footage of the 'Hit' from a Ukrainian Maritime Drone that Attacked the Tanker "Sig"- As a result, the Ship Remained Afloat

Footage from a Ukrainian maritime drone that attacked the tanker Sig. As a result, the ship remained afloat.
In addition, and most importantly, an oil spill was avoided, because it was the ecological disaster in the Black Sea that was one of the goals of the Kyiv terrorists who ordered the attack on a civilian vessel carrying fuel.
The second goal is to create a threat to commercial shipping in the Black Sea. And the third is to provoke Russia to the most severe response in order to obtain the desired "picture". So in any case, new attacks, and with the full sanction of the West, are inevitable.
@voenkorKotenok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.