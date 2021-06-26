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Supreme Court Controversy | Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association
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10 views • June 26, 2021
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The Center for Individual Rights had been representing Rebecca Friedrichs and nine other California teachers in a lawsuit against the California Teachers Association - arguing that forced union association and dues payments are illegal. The case made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court.
Lead plaintiff Rebecca Friedrichs has taught for twenty-six years and says, “the union has become what it used to fight - a powerful, entrenched organization more focused on self-preservation than educating children and protecting teachers.”
The CTA has used millions of dollars in compulsory dues to become one of the most powerful political organizations in the state of California - promoting issues with which many teachers fundamentally disagree which highlights the compelled speech inherent in mandatory union membership of any kind.
Stefan Molyneux speaks with plaintiff Rebecca Friedrichs and lawyer Terence J. Pell about the nature of the Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association case, the likelihood of victory, the consequences of forced association and what this means for government unions nationwide!
Terence J. Pell is President of the Center for Individual Rights: https://www.cir-usa.org
Rights for Teachers: https://twitter.com/Rights4Teachers
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3367/supreme-court-controversy-friedrichs-v-california-teachers-association
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3367-supreme-court-controversy-friedrichs-v-california-teachers-association
The Center for Individual Rights had been representing Rebecca Friedrichs and nine other California teachers in a lawsuit against the California Teachers Association - arguing that forced union association and dues payments are illegal. The case made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court.
Lead plaintiff Rebecca Friedrichs has taught for twenty-six years and says, “the union has become what it used to fight - a powerful, entrenched organization more focused on self-preservation than educating children and protecting teachers.”
The CTA has used millions of dollars in compulsory dues to become one of the most powerful political organizations in the state of California - promoting issues with which many teachers fundamentally disagree which highlights the compelled speech inherent in mandatory union membership of any kind.
Stefan Molyneux speaks with plaintiff Rebecca Friedrichs and lawyer Terence J. Pell about the nature of the Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association case, the likelihood of victory, the consequences of forced association and what this means for government unions nationwide!
Terence J. Pell is President of the Center for Individual Rights: https://www.cir-usa.org
Rights for Teachers: https://twitter.com/Rights4Teachers
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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