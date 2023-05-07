CBDC: A Full Surveillance Economy

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
or by calling 877-410-1414. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Central bank. Digital currency is of course a form of fiat issued by central governments that is programable. So governments can decide which transactions can and can't be made. And governments will also be able to monitor every single transaction made. And that is a full surveillance economy. And I mean, China's really been leading the way with that via central bank digital currency, which is programable. What is going on with the recent collapse of First Republic Bank? How you can protect yourself? With JP Morgan buying out their assets, the industry is trying to contain the situation, but the truth is that the fuse is getting smaller and smaller until the entire system implodes or explodes. This isn't just about survival, it's about thriving through the chaos and it's clear that this is going to get a whole lot worse. 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-mysteries-behind-first-republic-banks-failure-and-jp-morgans-acquisition/
GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER Take the first step towards financial security by downloading our free guide on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟧 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟧 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.