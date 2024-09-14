Milab, MK Ultra Mind Control, and MI5 interference - Zola Molloy Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/09/14/zola-molloy-mind-control-and-abductions

Zola, an Alien Abductee and Milab joins us to discuss her experiences going back to Childhood. She was traumatized at an early age and had encounters with non-human beings. She has seen people shapeshift and morph. She has had to deal with intrusive thoughts from unseen entities. One of her experiences was a futuristic or alternate reality experience in which the military and law enforcement had come to her current real neighbourhood and rounded up the citizenry.





In Part 2 Zola goes in depth about her milab experiences and training and as well as on world and off world experiences.

She was put through psychological and behaviour modification training. They wanted to test her moral compass and if possible, change it. Zola talks about a portal that was attached to her body and an entity attachment that had latched onto her.