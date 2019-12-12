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Anointed Goliath Slayers Come Forth! Write Elisheva Eliyahu at Amightywind.com
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36 views • December 12, 2019
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
The intro that is shown in this video will at this time go before every Prophecy video that was spoken through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, so you will know that Ezra Caleb (Erez Yotam) is no longer associated with AmightyWind Ministry and no longer the male Co-leader by Elisheva's side. If you see him included in a Prophecy video it is for one reason only and that is because the anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) was at one time on this man when he still humbly walked by Elisheva Eliyahu's side as male Co-leader, husband and protective prayer covering. Certain Prophecies came forth when the two anointings were one as YAH had ordained, and he went before her covering her in protective prayers. However, that was a then and this is a now. Things have changed and as Ezra Caleb (Erez Yotam) has refused to repent and turn away from his rebellion against the HEAVENLY HOLY TRINITY and being delivered from the demon of narcissism, arrogance, pride, rebellion, pharisee, religion, kabbalah, idolatry, self-exaltation, unrepentance - YAHUVEH GOD will no longer wait for him to come back and walk in his calling. Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu has got many Prophecies stored up that will be released. Another anointed male Co-leader will come forth that will do what Ezra Caleb has refused to do, and that includes reaching the Hebrew speaking people for YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. This Ministry will shift its focus back onto feeding YAHUSHUA'S Sheep and Lambs, leading souls to the Kingdom of Heaven in 50 different languages around this world.
* * * * *
From Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu (please find full message on the http://AmightyWind.com home page): URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: I ask in YAHUSHUA'S Mighty Name for all AMIGHTYWIND Holy anointed men to come forth, to cover this Ministry and I in prayers as well as all the workers of this ministry. We ask for all prayer warriors to cover everyone who is a blessing to this Ministry and blessed by it in 4 different ways. For the fervent prayers of the righteous avails much (Matt 5:16), for I now no longer have a male co-leader and no longer have the protective prayer covering of an anointed husband. So, I ask for anointed AMIGHTYWIND Holy men to please come forth and cover this ministry and I in Holy protective prayers against all the reprobate enemies. Please also pray that Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb will be delivered like the man in the Gadarenes cemetery (Luke 8:26-39) that was filled with a legion of demons, yet YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH delivered him of them all. Please pray YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH will deliver Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb in one clean sweep before the date of Yom Kippur in YAHUSHUA'S MIGHTY Name. For how much greater of a sin, if he does not. I thank all the holy men who have been writing me through the contacts and letting me know that YAHUSHUA has raised you up as an anointed holy prayer covering. You have sent me the most encouraging prayers and let me know that you are there. I praise ABBA YAHUVEH for all my sons in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH who are mighty male prayer warriors to join with my daughters in YAHUSHUA. But YAHUSHUA has told me to ask for my brothers in YAHUSHUA to come forth as a mighty warrior with a unique protective covering for this sister in YAHUSHUA. You can see the list of reprobate’s names and there are so many that I did not even post yet. YAHUSHUA is raising up anointed Holy Obedient prayer warriors to pray against the reprobate enemies coming against the Ministry, wolves disguised in sheep’s clothing and for YAHUVEHS quick judgement on them for the Glory of YAHUSHUA. Pray YAHUVEH EL SHADDAI will take vengeance on these reprobate enemies mentioned. Ask YAHUVEH to consume them with HIS wrath before Yom Kippur ends. I humbly admit AMIGHTYWIND Ministry needs your fervent prayers. YAHUSHUA told me to call forth the David’s to run toward the goliaths and YAHUVEH said that King David was a man after HIS own heart. He was not ashamed to admit his sins and repent. For there is none perfect other than YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
The most encouraging book is the book of Psalm. The strongest man is the one who will humble himself and fall on his knees and pray in YAHUSHUAS name.
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
The intro that is shown in this video will at this time go before every Prophecy video that was spoken through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu, so you will know that Ezra Caleb (Erez Yotam) is no longer associated with AmightyWind Ministry and no longer the male Co-leader by Elisheva's side. If you see him included in a Prophecy video it is for one reason only and that is because the anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) was at one time on this man when he still humbly walked by Elisheva Eliyahu's side as male Co-leader, husband and protective prayer covering. Certain Prophecies came forth when the two anointings were one as YAH had ordained, and he went before her covering her in protective prayers. However, that was a then and this is a now. Things have changed and as Ezra Caleb (Erez Yotam) has refused to repent and turn away from his rebellion against the HEAVENLY HOLY TRINITY and being delivered from the demon of narcissism, arrogance, pride, rebellion, pharisee, religion, kabbalah, idolatry, self-exaltation, unrepentance - YAHUVEH GOD will no longer wait for him to come back and walk in his calling. Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu has got many Prophecies stored up that will be released. Another anointed male Co-leader will come forth that will do what Ezra Caleb has refused to do, and that includes reaching the Hebrew speaking people for YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. This Ministry will shift its focus back onto feeding YAHUSHUA'S Sheep and Lambs, leading souls to the Kingdom of Heaven in 50 different languages around this world.
* * * * *
From Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu (please find full message on the http://AmightyWind.com home page): URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: I ask in YAHUSHUA'S Mighty Name for all AMIGHTYWIND Holy anointed men to come forth, to cover this Ministry and I in prayers as well as all the workers of this ministry. We ask for all prayer warriors to cover everyone who is a blessing to this Ministry and blessed by it in 4 different ways. For the fervent prayers of the righteous avails much (Matt 5:16), for I now no longer have a male co-leader and no longer have the protective prayer covering of an anointed husband. So, I ask for anointed AMIGHTYWIND Holy men to please come forth and cover this ministry and I in Holy protective prayers against all the reprobate enemies. Please also pray that Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb will be delivered like the man in the Gadarenes cemetery (Luke 8:26-39) that was filled with a legion of demons, yet YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH delivered him of them all. Please pray YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH will deliver Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb in one clean sweep before the date of Yom Kippur in YAHUSHUA'S MIGHTY Name. For how much greater of a sin, if he does not. I thank all the holy men who have been writing me through the contacts and letting me know that YAHUSHUA has raised you up as an anointed holy prayer covering. You have sent me the most encouraging prayers and let me know that you are there. I praise ABBA YAHUVEH for all my sons in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH who are mighty male prayer warriors to join with my daughters in YAHUSHUA. But YAHUSHUA has told me to ask for my brothers in YAHUSHUA to come forth as a mighty warrior with a unique protective covering for this sister in YAHUSHUA. You can see the list of reprobate’s names and there are so many that I did not even post yet. YAHUSHUA is raising up anointed Holy Obedient prayer warriors to pray against the reprobate enemies coming against the Ministry, wolves disguised in sheep’s clothing and for YAHUVEHS quick judgement on them for the Glory of YAHUSHUA. Pray YAHUVEH EL SHADDAI will take vengeance on these reprobate enemies mentioned. Ask YAHUVEH to consume them with HIS wrath before Yom Kippur ends. I humbly admit AMIGHTYWIND Ministry needs your fervent prayers. YAHUSHUA told me to call forth the David’s to run toward the goliaths and YAHUVEH said that King David was a man after HIS own heart. He was not ashamed to admit his sins and repent. For there is none perfect other than YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
The most encouraging book is the book of Psalm. The strongest man is the one who will humble himself and fall on his knees and pray in YAHUSHUAS name.
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