Facing Prison For Donating To Trump, His Journey With SBF & Why The Banks Hate Crypto

* Ryan Salame was the CEO of FTX Digital Markets.

* He was the only executive at FTX who wasn’t a partisan Democrat.

* You can imagine what [Bidan]’s prosecutors did to him.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 9 October 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ryan-salame

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1844100642979099054