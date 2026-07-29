Russia’s campaign to strangle Ukraine’s logistical backbone is entering a new and more consequential phase. According to Russian military sources, every gas station along the roads connecting Kharkiv to Poltava, Sumy, Pavlograd, and Dnipro has now been destroyed. The strategic intent is transparent: isolate one of Ukraine’s largest cities and systematically degrade the garrison that holds it. Kharkiv is not just a city — it is the logistical hub on which Ukraine’s entire northern border defense depends. Cutting it off, even gradually, serves a purpose that extends well beyond the immediate front line.

The strikes on rear infrastructure and the advances on the ground are not separate stories – they are two halves of the same operational design. As Ukraine’s supply lines fray, its ability to reinforce and hold under pressure diminishes accordingly.

In Sumy Region, Russian forces have seized control of roughly half of the village of Mogrytsa as of July 28, with its full capture now a matter of time rather than outcome. Slightly to the south, advance units have pushed to Velyka Rybytsia, where Ukrainian forces are holding along the Psel River – the most defensible natural barrier in the area. Fighting along this line remains intense.

In Kharkiv Region, the tempo of the Russian advance shows no sign of slowing. In Kozacha Lopan, assault units have completed the clearing of woodland on the eastern outskirts, with the settlement itself now roughly half under Russian control. East of Volchansk, Russian “North” grouping units entered the village of Ivanivka on July 28. The situation here is deteriorating steadily for Ukrainian command: the absence of reserves is forcing a near-daily retreat under Russian pressure. Should this continue, a further push toward Ustynivka risks creating an encirclement of Ukrainian units across a large stretch of border territory.

On the Slavyansk axis – one of the most operationally complex sectors on the entire contact line — Russian forces continue to press forward. Control over the village of Krasnyi Kut, west of Konstantinovka, was established on July 28, a day after the capture of Torske. The pattern suggests that Russian command has committed additional forces to exploit the breakthrough in this sector. Further advances toward Druzhkivka before the end of the week are a realistic prospect, with a supporting strike from the Chasov Yar direction potentially in preparation to compound the pressure on Ukrainian defenders.

Ukraine is being squeezed on every axis simultaneously — its fuel network dismantled from the air, its front line compressed from the north, and its strategic depth eroded from the center. At this pace, the question facing Kyiv is no longer how to hold the line, but which lines are still worth holding.

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