Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer hade inte testat om mRNA-vaccinet hindrade smittspridning när det rullades ut globalt
channel image
TowardsTheLight
264 Subscribers
56 views
Published 18 hours ago

Pfizer hade inte testat om mRNA-vaccinet hindrade smittspridning när det rullades ut globalt. Det erkänner en företrädare för bolaget i en utfråganing i EU-parlamentet.

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket